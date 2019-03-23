HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 2 seed South Plains was forced to play without sophomore Gaige Prim for a key stretch of the second half of the Texans’ 85-67 loss to No. 3 Vincennes on Friday during the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Prim, who had game-highs in points (29) and rebounds (15), missed 6½ minutes of the second half after picking up his fourth foul with South Plains (28-6) trailing 48-47 as 14:05 remained.

The Trailblazers (33-2) went on a 25-12 run to build a 14-point (73-59) lead while Prim sat on the bench. Vincennes’ initial surge was a 10-1 run that Kevin Osawe (22 points, eight rebounds) capped with one of his five 3-pointers to give the Trailblazers a 58-48 edge with 12:22 to play. That was the first double-digit margin for either team.

When Prim re-emerged, he made a pair of free throws, missed a dunk attempt and added a jump shot before fouling out. At that point, Vincennes had an 80-62 lead with 3:57 left.

Prim finished with a 10 of 16 effort from the field and a 9 of 11 performance at the free-throw line. Chris Orlina added 14 points on 4 of 9 field goal attempts and 6 of 7 free throws.

Keith Clemons added 19 points for Vincennes, which plays No. 8 seed Ranger (31-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the NJCAA Tournament championship. George Dixon had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers, who picked up 10 points from Lony Francis Jr.

NJCAA DIVISION I MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Round

Friday’s Result

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

NO. 3 VINCENNES 85, NO. 2 SOUTH PLAINS 67

VINCENNES (33-2): Craig Porter 2-4 0-0 5, Keith Clemons 5-14 8-10 19, Chuka Mekkam 0-1 0-0 0, Kevin Kangu 0-2 2-2 2, Kevin Osawe 8-16 1-3 22, Lony Francis 3-7 4-4 10, Colton Sandage 0-3 0-0 0, Chinedu Okanu 4-8 0-0 8, George Dixon 6-11 2-6 14, Jordan Lyons 1-4 3-4 5. Totals: 29-70 (41.4%) 20-29 (69.0%) 85.

SOUTH PLAINS (28-4): Koray Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Deon Barett 2-6 2-2 7, Jamar Ergas 0-0 0-2 0, Trevin Wade 0-0 2-2 2, Christian Wilson 2-2 2-2 6, Jonah Antonio 2-7 0-1 6, Trey Wade 1-7 0-0 2, Dajour Joseph 0-1 1-2 1, Charles Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Chris Orlina 4-9 6-7 14, Chris Efretuei 0-0 0-0 0, Gaige Prim 10-16 9-11 29. Totals: 21-48 (43.8%) 22-29 (75.9%) 85.

HALFTIME: Vincennes 38, South Plains 31. 3-POINT GOALS: Vincennes 7-16 (Osawe 5-9, Porter 1-2, Clemons 1-2, Kangu 0-1, Sandage 0-2); South Plains 3-15 (Antonio 2-6, Barrett 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Trey Wade 0-2, Orlina 0-2). REBOUNDS: Vincennes 40 (Porter 8, Osawe 8, Dixon 7); South Plains 30 (Prim 15). TOTAL FOULS (FOULED OUT): Vincennes 20 (none); South Plains 18 (Prim). TECHNICAL FOULS: Vincennes 0; South Plains 1 (bench). ASSISTS: Vincennes 16 (Clemons 4, Porter 3, Sandage 3); South Plains 7 (Trey Wade 2). STEALS: Vincennes 7 (Dixon 5); South Plains 4 (Barrett, Orlina, Trevin Wade, Wilson). BLOCKED SHOTS: Vincennes 4 (Porter 2); South Plains 4 (Antonio 2). TURNOVERS: Vincennes 4; South Plains 14.