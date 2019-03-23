MIDLAND — Claudia Kerr hit a crucial double in her first pitch at bat in the top of the tenth scoring one run to help the Tigers to a 10-8 win over Midland Lee.

In the win, Erin Boles had three RBI, while Kyla Merritt had two RBI.

With the win, Frenship improves to 19-6 on the year.

The Tigers are scheduled to play a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday home game against Odessa.

PLAINVIEW 7, LUBBOCK HIGH 2

PLAINVIEW — Esmeralda Lucio struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs in seven innings to assist Plainview to a win over Lubbock high in a District 3-5A matchup.

In the win, Jenna Sepeda had two RBI, while Mariah Chavez and Haley Pauda had one RBI each for the Lady Bulldogs.

Plainview improved to 10-13-1 on the year with the win.

The Bulldogs are set to play a 1 p.m. Saturday away game against Lubbock-Cooper.

MONTEREY 4, AMARILLO 2

AMARILLO — Tish Williams recorded three RBI to assist Monterey to a District 3-5A victory over Amarillo.

With the win, the Lady Plainsmen improved to 18-2 overall and 6-1 in district.

Monterey is set to play a 3 p.m. Saturday road game against Odessa Permian.

BASEBALL

LUBBOCK HIGH 2, AMARILLO CAPROCK 1

Maximus Hernandez struckout 12 batters and allowed two hits in seven innings to assist the Westerners to victory over Amarillo Caprock in a District 3-5A game.

In the win, Jaydon Porras had two RBI to help the Lubbock High secure the win.

The Westerners improve to 5-14-1 overall.

Lubbock High is scheduled to play a 1 p.m. Saturday road game against Plainview.

RANDALL 5, PLAINVIEW 3

AMARILLO — Elijah Velasquez struck out five batters and allowed only two earned runs to help lead Randall to victory in a District 3-5A matchup.

Hagen Escoto, Dathan Escoto and Trey Franz each had one RBI in the win.

The Raiders improved to 12-8 on the season.

Kole Mayberry, Charles Gipson and Riley Bennett each had one RBI for the Bulldogs in the loss against Randall.

Plainview moved to 8-11 on the year with the loss.

Randall is set to play a 1 p.m. Saturday away game against Palo Duro.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play a 1 p.m. Saturday home game against Lubbock High.

MONTEREY 13, PALO DURO 0

Bobby Roberts recorded four RBI to help Monterey to victory in a District 3-5A matchup.

In the win, Briley Alexander had two RBI, while Nate Davila had one for the Plainsmen.

With the win, Monterey improved to 13-8-1 overall and 5-1 in district.

The Plainsmen are scheduled to play a 1 p.m. Saturday away game against Amarillo High.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 2, CORONADO 1

Aidan Pantoya struck out six and allowed only one earned run in seven innings in a District 3-5A win against Coronado.

Benton Ford and Hunter Cook each had one RBI in the win for the Pirates.

With the win, Lubbock-Cooper improves to 12-9 on the year.

Landry Watson struck out six and allowed four hits for the mustangs, while Cameron Stevenson had one RBI in the loss.

Coronado moved to 10-12 on the year.

The Pirates are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tuesday home game against Plainview.

The Mustangs are set to play a 7 p.m. tuesday home game against Amarillo Caprock.

ESTACADO 14, LEVELLAND 0

Keanu Maldonado struck out seven and allowed only four hits in a five inning game ended by a run rule.

In the win, Donte Hernandez had four RBI, while Johnny Gomez had three RBI.

With the win, the Matadors improved to 12-7-1 on the season.

Estacado is set to play a 7 p.m. Tuesday home game against Lamesa.

SNYDER 4, GREENWOOD 2

SNYDER — Jake Chavez recorded two RBI to help lead his team to a win over Greenwood in a District 5-4A matchup.

The Tigers improved to 7-10 on the season with the win.

Snyder is scheduled to play 7 p.m. Tuesday at San Angelo Lake View.

FRENSHIP at ODESSA PERMIAN (Postponed)

Friday’s District 2-6A baseball matchup between Frenship and Permian was postponed because of inclement weather in Odessa.

The Tigers and Panthers will play at noon today at McCanlies Field.