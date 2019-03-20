The West Texas A&M Buffs and senior Ryan Quaid put on quite a home finale Tuesday night.

As a result, the Buffs are packing their bags for the Elite Eight.

This expected good-to-the-last-drop hoops showdown of the South Central Regional final never materialized as No. 3-ranked West Texas used two keys runs and the play of Quaid in the post to blow out No. 4-ranked St. Edward’s 89-70 before 3,402 delighted fans in the First United Bank Center.

“I thought what we did really well was push the pace on them and were able to get to the basket a couple of times,” said WT coach Tom Brown, his team 34-3. “They are a very good ballclub. To beat a team with 30 wins says a lot about these guys (nodding to seniors Quaid, Brandon Hall and Gach Gach).”

In the final home game of the year for WT and final home game in the career of Buffs second all-time leading scorer Quaid, West Texas clinched its second straight trip to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, finished with a 16-0 record at home on the season and notched a school-record for wins in a season at 34.

“Oh man, this feels amazing to get to this point,” said Hall, who was a graduate transfer and scored 18 points along with playing outstanding perimeter defense. “We talk about it all the time. Last year (at Emporia State) we won nine games, two years before I won 12. And then this year we win 34. I’m grateful for every win. To be in the position is surreal. I just want to keep going and get the national title.”

St. Edward’s coach Andre Cook, a class act in defeat, summed up the game best.

“West Texas A&M is a fantastic team,” said Cook, who led the Hilltoppers to their first-ever regional final finishing 30-4. “They are really well coached and play really hard. They play the game the right way. We didn’t have our A game tonight and West Texas was a big part of that.”

West Texas did a whole lot right Tuesday night in running its home record to 47-1 over the past three years. However, the biggest two daggers to St. Edward’s first-ever bid of an Elite Eight berth arrived with a 15-3 run late in the first half and then duplicating that effort by opening the second half with a 15-2 run.

When WT senior Brandon Hall buried two free throws five minutes into the second half closing out the 15-2 run, WT led 58-35 over frustrated and stymied St. Edward’s.

“They are such a team of runs and you have to try and limit them as much as possible,” Cook said. “We had some looks we typically hit and didn’t. We had run outs … the lead spreads to 10 and then the second half opens with a 15-2 run and for all intensive purposes it was over.”

To the Hilltoppers credit their effort and skill led by Heartland Conference MVP Ashton Spears cut the Buffs lead as low as 14. But a deep 3-pointer by Gach with 3:36 pretty much sealed the Elite Eight deal with an 82-64 lead.

Spears led St. Edward’s with 21, followed by Lucas Doria with 16 and Dorian Lopez added 10.

Nobody was more of a thorn in St. Edward’s side than Quaid.

When Cook looked at the stat sheet after the game he said the stat standing out the most was “Quaid going 9-of-13. Congrats to him on a great game.”

Quaid scored a game-high 29 points, grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds (he was already WT’s all-time leading rebounder) and had five blocks.

The Buffs also made St. Edward’s pay for fouling making 22-of-26 free throws.

Joining Quaid and Hall in double figures for the Buffs were freshman Qua Grant and senior Gach, each with 14.

Gach, who was 4-of-7 from 3-point range, said playing at home “does motivate us. Hopefully we can get a crowd like that in Indiana.”

Awww, Indiana.

That’s the next stop for WT as it opens play March 27 against Southern Indiana in the national quarterfinals.

West Texas 89, St. Edward’s 70

St. Edward’s (30-4): Dorian Lopez 3-10 3-3 10, Lucas Doria 7-9 2-3 16, Corey Shervill 0-5 0-0 0, August Haas 1-6 1-2 3, Ashton Spears 7-17 3-4 21, Cory McKendree 4-6 1-1 9, Ryan Garza 3-80-0 1, Luke Pluymen 0-1 0-0 0, Sean Phillips 0-0 0-1 0, Logan Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Dillon Young 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Carcanagues 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-64 10-14 70.

West Texas A&M (34-3): Qua Grant 5-11 4-4 14, Brandon Hall 6-13 3-4 18, Gach Gach 5-8 0-1 14, Joel Murray 2-5 3-3 7, Ryan Quaid 9-13 9-9 29, Eric Mosley 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Collins 0-5 -23 2, Drew Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Derrick Geddis 1-1 1-2 3, James Pennington 1-2 0-0 2, Marshal Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Sterling White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-58 22-26 89.

Halftime: West Texas 43, St. Edward’s 33. 3-point goals: St. Edwards 8-26 (Lopez 1-5, Shervill 0-1, Haas 0-1, Spears 4-12, Garza 3-6, Pluymen 0-1); West Texas 9-29 (Grant 0-3, Hall 3-8, Gach 4-7, Muuray 0-2, Quaid 2-4, Collins 0-5). Rebounds: St. Edward’s 30 (Lopez 6), West Texas 37 (Quaid 11). Assists: St Edward’s 13 (Spears 6), West Texas 14 (Hall 5). Fouled out: Shervill, Haas. Technicals: None. Attendance: 3,402.