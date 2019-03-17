Seven members of the South Bay Lakers scored in double digits as they defeated the Austin Spurs 131-123 in El Segundo, Calif., on Saturday night.

Despite having three players scored 20-plus points, the Spurs couldn't find enough offense to keep up with the Lakers.

John Holland led all scorers with 30 points while Josh Huestis and Travis Bader each added 23 for Austin. Amida Brimah notched a double-double for the Spurs, scoring 12 points and hauling in 12 rebounds.

The Lakers played great offensively, hitting on 56 percent of their shots. Spencer Hawes led South Bay with 29 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Scott Machado recorded a double-double for the Lakers, scoring 22 while dishing out 13 assists. Jemerrio Jones added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for South Bay.

Austin started the game well, leading 33-25 after one quarter. The Lakers made a push in the second period, however, cutting the lead to just one point by halftime.

South Bay took control in the third period, outscoring the Spurs by nine in the frame, before playing Austin even in the fourth.

The Spurs have just three games left in the regular season. They'll host the Texas Legends Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.