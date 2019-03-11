In a unique hosting situation, Tarleton is headed to Grand Junction, Colorado for their ninth NCAA regional tournament appearance after being announced as the No. 6 seed in the South Central Region Sunday evening.

West Texas A&M earned the No. 1 seed in the region in both the men's and women's tournaments, which means the hosting duties will be split between the No. 1 and 2 seeds. Colorado Mesa earned the No. 2 seed in the region and will host the first two games of the tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado, which includes Tarleton, No. 3 Lubbock Christian, and No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce.

The championship game location will be determined after the semifinal round.

This is the ninth NCAA regional tournament appearance for Tarleton and the third straight under head coach Misty Wilson. Tarleton earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament, which is the highest seed of Misty Wilson's head-coaching tenure to date. Tarleton is 22-8 this season.

The NCAA national tournament consists of eight regional tournament across the country with eight teams in each region. The first two rounds of the tournament will be played on Friday and Saturday in Grand Junction and the championship round will be played on Tuesday, providing an extra day of travel due to the split region. The winner of the regional tournament will advance to the women's Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio.

Tarleton will face off against No. 3-seed Lubbock Christian in the opening round of the tournament while Colorado Mesa will square off with Texas A&M-Commerce in the opening round. The winner of Tarleton's game will advance to play the winner of Mesa-Commerce in the second round in Grand Junction.

Meanwhile, the Canyon host site will include top-seeded West Texas A&M against No. 8-seed Eastern New Mexico. Angelo State and Westminster (UT) round out the bracket as the No. 4 and 5 seeds, respectively.

Details regarding ticket information and game times will be released throughout the week. Stay tuned to TarletonSports.com for more details.