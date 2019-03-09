Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI as Grayson College swept Hill College with a 13-4 victory at home in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Jade Miller was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Melinda Martinez was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, Kamrie Harrison was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Danielle Humphrey was 2-for-3 and scored and Kaylee Walters doubled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Vikings (10-7, 2-4), who host Vernon in a double-header at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Grayson started the day with a 15-5 victory in five innings. Rien Milliken was 3-for-3 with four RBI and scored, Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, four RBI and scored twice, Carmen Eilertsen was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Eden Lawson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Stark doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice and Walters doubled, drove in a run and scored twice.