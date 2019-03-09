The Brownwood Lady Lions won Friday’s Bluebonnet Relays by more than 100 points, while the Lions came in second behind Class 5A Abilene Wylie based on recalculated totals distributed by the Brownwood coaching staff Saturday morning.

The Lady Lions produced 271 points in the six-team event, 130 more than runner-up Abilene Wylie (141). Merkel (107) finished third followed by Burkburnett (34), Mineral Wells (28) and Trent (11).

Meanwhile, the Lions generated 170 points, which trailed only Wylie’s tally of 201 points. Brownwood finished ahead of Mineral Wells (115), Merkel (65) and Burkburnett (16).

The Lady Lions earned 25 medals — 12 gold, eight silver and five bronze – while the Lions clinched 13 medals — eight gold, four silver and a bronze.

Winning their events on the girls side were Aleyia Cotton in the 400 meters (58.89), long jump (18-1.75) and 200 meters (25.8); Kenya Barnes in the shot put (34-0) and discus (110-4.5); Kylie Morris in the triple jump (35-2.75); Trinity Buitron in the 300-meter hurdles (46.74); Alex Fowler in the 1600 meters (5:38.28); Izzy Lawrence in the 3200 meters (12.23.93); Lakyn Ratliff in the 100 meters (13.12); the 4x100 relay of Buitron, Morris, Ratliff and Davalynn Monroe (50.25); and the 4x400 relay team of Monroe, Fowler, Alyssa Couey and Cotton (4:04.2).

Finishing as runners-up were Buitron in the pole vault (J10-6) and 100-meter hurdles (15.6); Fowler in the 800 meters (2:25.46); Couey in the 400 meters (1:02.43); Monroe in the 200 meters (27.08); Tessa Goodwin in the high jump (5-0); Darby Crysler in the 3200 meters (12:24.03); and the 4x200 relay of Ashlyn Storm, Morris, Kylie Wooten and Ratliff (1:50.8).

Coming in third were Crysler in the 1600 meters (5:48.29); Couey in the 800 meters (2:28.78); Morris in the 100 meters (13.47); Audrey Boren in the 3200 meters (12:59.43); and Alyssa Preston in the shot put (32-1).

Fourth-place efforts belonged to Lawrence in both the 1600 meters (5:51.71) and 800 meters (2:33.75); Couey in the high jump (4-8); Preston in the discus (86-2); and Aleia Burkett in the shot put (31-7).

Placing fifth were Burkett in the discus (72-7.5); Becca Church in the triple jump (32-3.5); and Caroline Cloy in the 100-meter hurdles (16.87).

Adding sixth-place efforts were Goodwin in the 300-meter hurdles (50.28); Cloy in the triple jump (32-0); and Wooten in the 200 meters (28.78).

For the Lions, event winners included A.J McCarty in both the long jump (21-9.5) and triple jump (44-7.5); Tommy Bowden in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.6) and 300-meter hurdles (41.83); Braden Jetton in both the 100 meters (10.99) and 200 meters (22.52); the 4x100 relay team of Tommy Bowden, Jetton, Major Bowden and McCarty (43.8); and the 4x200 relay team of Jayron Anglin, Cade Jetton, Royshad Henderson and McCarty (1:31.13).

Runners-up on the boys side were McCarty in the 400 meters (53.11); Grayson Swanzy in the long jump (20-6.5); Major Bowden in the 100 meters (11.85); and the 4x400 relay team of Anglin, Henderson, Grayson Swanzy, and Cooper Swanzy (3:37.76).

Cooper Swanzy finished third in the 800 meters (2:18.13), while fourth-place efforts were turned in by Henderson in the 100 meters (23.78); Anglin in the 400 meters (54.61); Major Bowden in the 300-meter hurdles (45.02); and Christian Kinzler in the pole vault (10-0).

Coming in fifth were Major Bowden in the triple jump (39-4); Jared Northcutt in the discus (108-8); Aaron Menchaca in the 800 meters (2:36.84); and Cade Jetton in the 100 meters (24.18).

The Lions and Lady Lions are slated to be back in action March 16 at the Possum Kingdom Relays in Graham.