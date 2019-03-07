Chrislyn Carr made headlines once again.

The Texas Tech guard, who has been putting up stellar numbers on the basketball court, was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

The Davenport, Iowa, native became the third Lady Raiders to earn the distinction in program history and the first since 2003. To go along with the history, Carr who netted a team-leading 17.7 points also garnered her fifth Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor.

Carr has accumulated a total of 517 points in the regular season — 19 off the pace for third-most by a freshman in a single season. She also led freshman in points per game (17.7) and total points (517), while becoming the first Lady Raiders to be named the USBWA National Freshman of the Week after scoring 35 points in a win over Nevada.

Junior forward Brittany Brewer (16 points, 8.9 rebounds) joined Carr on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. Brewer was named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.

Texas Tech is set to take on Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday in the Big 12 Tournament held in Oklahoma City. The game is set to be televised on FOX College Sports.

Baseball

SAN DIEGO — Cameron Warren hit a two-out grand slam in the top of the ninth to propel No. 10 Texas Tech to a wild 12-9 road triumph Wednesday over San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

With the victory, the Red Raiders (8-3) not only garnered the mid-week sweep over the Aztecs (5-6) but also marked the fifth time Texas Tech has rallied from three or more runs down in a win.

Early on, San Diego State appeared to be in control with a 5-0 advantage through four innings before the Red Raiders forged a late-game comeback.

After slicing the deficit to one run, Texas Tech plated four runs in the eighth to take an 8-5 lead.

The Aztecs returned the favor by scoring four in the bottom half to take a one-run lead (9-8) heading into the final inning.

After the first two batters, Max Marusak and Josh Jung, were set down on ground balls, the Red Raiders battled to get themselves back into the game.

Brian Klein drew a five-pitch walk, Dylan Neuse was intentionally walked and Tanner O'Tremba was hit by a pitch to set up a bases-loaded situation.

Warren didn't waste much time, sending a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field wall and Hunter Dobbins came on in relief to shut the door and earn his first save of the season.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to christen a three-game home series with Wichita State, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. Friday contest at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park set to be televised on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

Men's golf

Sandy Scott and Ivan Ramied earned automatic qualifiers to compete with the Arnold Palmer Cup Invitational Team set to be played at the Alotian Club in Arkansas and scheduled for June 7-9.

The 23rd annual Ryder Cup-style event is the first to be played in the United State and expanded to include men's and women's USA collegiate golfers against their counterparts from around the globe.

Scott, a junior and Scotland native, is ranked No. 27 in the latest Golfstat rankings. He holds a 70.21 scoring average and collected three top-10 finishes this season.

Ramirez, a senior, carded a 72-71—213 toward a ninth-place finish at the Southern Highlands Collegiate earlier in the week. He owns three top-10 showings this season and ranked No. 33 in the country.