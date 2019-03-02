ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had six players score in double-figures and picked up an 80-76 victory over Ouachita Baptist in the Great American Conference finale on Saturday.

The Savage Storm (14-12, 12-10) enters the GAC Tournament as the sixth seed and faces Southern Nazarene at 2:15 p.m. on Friday in Bartlesville, Okla.

Alix Robinson led Southeastern with 17 points, Neely Noel added 14 points, Tracy Johnson and Haiden Williams each turned in 12 points, Katie Branam scored 11 points and Briley Moon finished with 10 points.

Robinson led the way with eight rebounds while Branam and Williams each dished out a team-high three assists.