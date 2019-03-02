ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State got a combined 50 points from Kevin Buckingham and Adam Dworsky, but needed overtime for a 93-89 victory against Ouachita Baptist in the Great American Conference finale on Saturday.

The Savage Storm (20-6, 16-6) are the second seed for the GAC Tournament and face Arkansas-Monticello at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday in Bartlesville, Okla. It is the program’s first 20-win season since 2006-07.

Buckingham finished with 26 points for the ninth time in the last 11 games while Dworsky totaled 24 points by shooting 11-of-16 from the floor and added a team-high five assists.

Jett Jobe connected on four three-pointers and had 15 points to go with four assists.

DJ Henderson added nine points off the bench and Kellen Manek finished with eight.

Buckingham pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and Henderson was next with six.