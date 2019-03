McKINNEY — Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, five RBI and scored three times as Denison beat Argyle, 13-5, in five innings against Argyle at the McKinney Tournament on Friday night.

Jaci Garvin was 3-for-4 and scored three times, Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-3 and scored, Ashlynn Fowler tripled, drove in two runs and scored and Madison Carter drove in three runs for the Lady Jackets (10-5). Denison’s games on Saturday were cancelled due to weather.

Denison started the day with a 6-5 loss in five innings against McKinney. Shayla Love was 2-for-2 with a double, walk and three RBI, Hannah Grinspan singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Carter doubled, drove in a run and scored, Linwood walked twice and Fowler doubled.

Wylie Tournament

Wylie 12, Sherman 0 (5)

Jessica Bridges was 2-for-2 and stole a base during Sherman’s loss against the host school at the Wylie Tournament on Friday night.

Kenna Ferguson was hit by a pitch for the Lady Bearcats (5-11). Sherman’s games on Saturday were cancelled due to weather.

The Lady Bearcats also had an 8-5 loss in four innings against Bishop Lynch. Kaitlin Caver was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored, Mackenzie Clark singled and drove in two runs, Bridges walked and scored twice and Ferguson drove in a run.

Sherman started the day with a 12-0 loss in five innings against Cooper. The Lady Bearcats did not have a hit and Caver was the only base runner after reaching on an error.

Chisum Tournament

Bells 4, Honey Grove 2 (3)

PARIS — Alexis Tanguma was 2-for-2 with a triple and scored as Bells won the Chisum Tournament with a victory against Honey Grove on Saturday.

Cheyenne Floyd singled, drove in a run and scored and Bella Smith singled and scored for Bells (15-0-1).

The Lady Panthers had a 13-0 victory in three innings against Whitewright. Tanguma threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks and was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored three times, Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and scored twice, Floyd doubled and scored twice, Mia Moore drove in two runs and Jalen Hartline doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

Bells started the day with a 15-0 victory in four innings against Leonard. Floyd threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks and also scored twice, Gabby Smith was 3-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle with three RBI and three runs, Cheznie Hale was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Moore was 2-for-3 with a home run, Tanguma singled, drove in three and scored twice, Bella Smith singled and drove in two runs, Chesney Blount was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice and Hartline singled, drove in two runs and scored.

In tournament action on Friday, the Lady Panthers had a 13-0 victory in four innings against Ector. Alexis Tanguma threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts and was 3-for-3 and a double shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice, Bella Smith was 3-for-3 with a home run and scored twice, Cheyenne Floyd doubled, drove in a run and scored three times and Gabby Smith singled, walked and scored twice.

Bells started the day with a 5-0 victory in four innings against Honey Grove. Cheyenne Floyd threw a one-hitter with two strikeouts and two walks and also doubled and scored, Hale singled and drove in three runs, Bella Smith tripled, walked and scored twice and Gabby Smith walked and scored.

Whitewright 3, Chisum 1 (3)

PARIS — Sage Harlow tripled, walked and scored twice as Whitewright beat Paris Chisum to close out the Chisum Tournament on Saturday.

Hannah Williams doubled and drove in a run, Laura Taylor walked twice and drove in a run and Madison Banta scored for the Lady Tigers (10-3-1).

Whitewright started the day with a 13-0 loss in three innings against Bells. Williams singled and Madie Rohre and Kate Phillips walked.

In tournament action on Friday, Whitewright and Sam Rayburn played to a 3-3 tie in three innings. Williams and Rohre combined to allow one hit, Williams doubled and drove in a run, Harlow tripled, drove in a run and scored and Gracie Robinson and Makyala Alexander scored for the Lady Tigers.

Whitewright started the day with a 25-2 victory in two innings against Howe. Robinson was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs, Natalie Alexander was 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBI and three runs, Williams was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs, Harlow doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored three runs, Kyleigh Clements tripled, drove in three runs and scored and Macie McLean doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Van Alstyne Tournament

FW Southside 15, Van Alstyne 0

VAN ALSTYNE — The Lady Panthers closed out their tournament with a loss against Fort Worth Southside on Saturday morning.

In tournament action on Friday, Van Alstyne edged Lone Oak, 13-12, in four innings. Kelsie Adams was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored three times, Jayna Stephens was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Abigail Lange was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Ameryss Brogdon singled, drove in three runs and scored, Alyssa Jennings singled and scored twice and Peyton Hill walked twice and scored twice.

The Lady Panthers started the day with a 7-0 victory in five innings against Anna. Jennah Williams threw a three-hitter, Lange was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored, Stephens doubled, drove in two runs and scored, Taylor doubled and drove in two runs.

Grandview-Cleburne Tournament

Woden 12, Gunter 2 (6)

CLEBURNE — Taylor Boddie was 2-for-3 and scored during Gunter’s loss against Woden to close out the Grandview-Cleburne Tournament on Saturday.

Elizabeth Schroeter homered and drove in two runs and Monique Villanueva and Olivia Eft singled for Gunter (12-6).

In tournament action on Friday, Gunter had a 12-1 victory in five innings against Benbrook. Schroeter and Kaylee Pruitt combined on a one-hitter while Schroeter was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Pruitt doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, Villanueva was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice and Makenna Kincheloe singled, drove in three runs and scored for the Lady Tigers.

Gunter started the day with a walk-off 1-0 loss against Cleburne with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Villanueva and Pruitt singled while Schroeter allowed three hits and three walks while striking out two.

Lindsay Tournament

Whitesboro 7, Lindsay 0 (6)

LINDSAY — Karley Wolf threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks and also drove in two runs as Whitesboro beat Lindsay in tourney action on Friday night.

Elly Harper was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Jecca Autry singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Chesney Wolf doubled and scored and Rylee Russell singled and scored.

Whitesboro started the day with a 5-1 victory against Collinsville. Karley Wolf threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks and was 2-for-4 with four RBI, Sierra Parks and Russell each singled and scored and Autry doubled for the Lady Bearcats.

Pottsboro 15, Callisburg 0 (4)

LINDSAY — Kayci Schiltz was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs in Pottsboro’s win against Callisburg on Friday to close out the Lindsay Tournament.

Haylee Hill was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks, Payton Deaton was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice, Riley Westervelt was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Lauren Hicks singled, drove in two runs and scored twice and Anna Roebuck singled, drove in two and scored.

The Lady Cardinals started the day with a 12-2 victory in four innings against Nocona. Hicks was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Schiltz was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Sammy Wallace doubled and drove in two runs, Hill singled and drove in two runs and Deaton singled, drove in a run and scored twice.