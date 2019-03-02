WYLIE — The fourth-place Sherman Bearcats played first-place Wylie East even for nearly the entire game but the Raiders converted a penalty kick with 13 minutes left to pull out a 1-0 victory over Sherman in District 10-5A action on Friday night.

The Bearcats (6-8-7, 2-3-2) controlled the tempo to get to half-time scoreless and continued into the second half before Wylie East (13-4, 6-1) started to push deeper into Sherman territory.

Jacob Prado finished with seven saves for the Bearcats, who need just one win or a Princeton loss in the final three matches to clinch a playoff spot.

Lovejoy 8, Denison 0

LUCAS — The Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against third-place Lovejoy in District 10-5A action on Friday night.

Denison (2-14-1, 0-7) hosts Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Munson Stadium.

Caleb Toomey netted a hat trick and Tyler Loop and Ben Merrick each scored twice for Lovejoy, which clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Girls

District 10-5A

Wylie East 6, Sherman 0

The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against second-place Wylie East in district action on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (4-13-3, 0-6-1) plays at third-place Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Wylie East, which scored all its goals in the first half, clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Lovejoy 4, Denison 1

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against third-place Lovejoy in 10-5A action on Friday night at Munson Stadium.

Denison (11-8-1, 1-5-1) will play at fourth-place Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. The Lady Jackets need a victory in regulation to gain sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot with two matches remaining.

Lovejoy needs just one more point to clinch a playoff spot.