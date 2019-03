KELLER — Denison junior Luke Kirkbride was the runner-up at 148 pounds in the Division 1 Region 6 powerlifting meet at Keller Central on Saturday to qualify for the state meet for the second straight year.

Kirkbride lifted a total of 1,200 pounds that was behind only Mansfield Lake Ridge’s winning total of 1,245 pounds.

The state meet is at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene on March 22-23.

Drew Williams was sixth at 242 pounds with a total of 1,470 pounds and 30 pounds from an automatic qualifying berth.

Jose Conejo was seventh at 275 pounds with a total of 1,415 pounds while Kyle Brooks was 10th with 1,360 pounds in the same weight class.

Sherman was led by Micah Justice’s fifth-place finish at 165 pounds with a total of 1,225 pounds. Teammate Cody Hunter was right behind in sixth place with 1,115 pounds.

T.K. Walton placed eighth at super heavyweight with a total of 1,470 pounds.

Girls

Division I Region 6

PROSPER — Three Denison Lady Yellow Jackets qualified for the state powerlifting meet with their performance in the Division 1 Region 6 meet at Prosper High School.

Asia Medlin, Carla Ledezma and Aaliyah Mathis all surpassed the automatic qualifying totals for the state meet, which will be at the Extraco Events Center in Waco on March 15-16.

Ledezma finished third by lifting a total of 930 pounds in the 220-pound weight class.

Ledezma was five pounds ahead of Mathis, who took fourth with 925 pounds.

Medlin was fifth at 114 pounds with a total of 575 pounds to also advance to state for the second straight year. As a sophomore she placed 10th a year ago.

Stefani Bermudez was fifth at 97 pounds by lifting a total of 525 pounds to medal but was short of advancing.

Ashley Colucci was sixth at 105 pounds with a total of 525 pounds.

Lexi Yandell was 10th at 148 pounds by lifting a total of 710 pounds.

The Lady Yellow Jackets finished 11th in the team standings with seven points. Wylie won the team title with 59.

Sherman’s Carina Mata was seventh at 105 pounds with a total of 515 pounds.

Division 3 Region 6

CHICO — Nearly two dozen area powerlifters qualified for state after their performances at the regional meet in Chico on Saturday.

The state meet will be at the Extraco Events Center in Waco on March 15-16.

Collinsville is sending eight athletes to state, including a pair of region champions.

Baylee Lawdermilk won at 148 pounds with a total of 810 pounds while Olivia Trevino won at 198 pounds with a total of 880 pounds.

Allison Ortowski is headed to state after a fourth-place finish at 114 pounds by lifting 595 pounds. She was 10 pounds in front of teammate Courtney Hill.

Lexi Roberts advanced with a fourth-place finish at 165 pounds with a total of 760 pounds.

Kaitlyn Long advanced with a fourth-place finish at 220 pounds with a total of 800 pounds.

Talon Andrews made it to state with a seventh-place finish at 132 pounds with a total of 655 pounds as a Class 2A automatic qualifier.

Ashlee Bacher was also an automatic qualifier with an 11th-place finish at 148 pounds with a total of 625 pounds.

Mekenzie Morley is going to state after hitting the automatic qualifying total at 198 pounds with an 11th-place finish and a total of 600 pounds.

Kylie Johnson was eighth at 123 pounds with a total of 610 pounds and Camryn Hickman was 10th with a total of 555 pounds.

S&S is sending three athletes to the state meet. Bella Medrano was the region champion at 259 pounds by lifting a total of 1,045 pounds; Madison Villa qualified with a region runner-up finish with a total of 525 pounds and Eimmi Fraire was third at 123 pounds with a total of 700 pounds.

Haley Morgan was sixth at 97 pounds with a total of 460 pounds, Rebecca Reed was seventh at 114 pounds with a total of 530 pounds, Haley Walker was eighth at 181 pounds with a total of 705 pounds, Tori McCoy was eighth at 220 pounds with a total of 695 pounds and Mary Robinson was ninth with a total of 410 pounds.

Tom Bean’s had three state qualifiers — Sophia Langford was the region runner-up at 123 pounds with a total of 740 pounds while Cameron Cunningham was an automatic qualifier at 220 pounds with a total of 680 pounds and Jaclyn Rodgers was an automatic qualifier at 259 pounds with a third-place total of 890 pounds.

Whitesboro’s Jenna Eugster advanced as the region runner-up at 181 pounds with a total of 840 pounds.

Leah Frith was fifth at 123 pounds with a total of 685 pounds. She missed qualifying for state on a tie-breaker. Hermayonie Dominguez was sixth at 132 pounds with a total of 660 pounds and Mary Faith Jones was ninth at 132 pounds with a total of 630 pounds.

Whitewright’s Hayden Thompson goes to state after being the region runner-up at 198 pounds with a total of 820 pounds.

Kendra Haskett was sixth at 220 pounds with a total of 770 pounds, Zoie Stratton was sixth at 675 pounds and Shelbie Blankenship was seventh at 123 pounds with a total of 625 pounds.

Texoma Christian’s Bailey Yale qualified for state after a fourth-place finish at 259-plus pounds with a total of 735 pounds. Lexi Tan was 10th at 181 pounds with a total of 605 pounds.

Van Alstyne’s Jessica Thomas was third at 198 pounds with a total of 790 pounds and Aly Loftice was fifth at 105 pounds with a total of 480 pounds.

Janessa Crawford was fifth at 198 pounds with a total of 685 pounds.

Lauren Smallwood was eighth at 132 pounds with a total of 650 pounds, Harleigh Doss was 12th at 97 pounds with a total of 345 pounds and Mckena Jensen was 12th at 165 pounds with a total of 595 pounds.

Bells’ Christyn Phipps was seventh at 105 pounds with a total of 415 pounds, Madison Lewis was seventh at 148 pounds with a total of 690 pounds and Lindsey Markcum was eighth at 114 pounds with a total of 500 pounds.

Victoria Azevedo was eighth at 165 pounds with a total of 695 pounds and Makayla Brown was ninth at 630 pounds.

Pottsboro’s Kassie Tuley was fifth at 220 pounds with a total of 800 pounds.

Howe’s Rebecca Rhew was seventh at 220 pounds with a total of 760 pounds and Aubrey Friedman was ninth at 198 pounds with a total of 620 pounds.

Collinsville finished third in the team standings with 21 points behind Leonard and Bowie while S&S was fourth and Tom Bean placed seventh.