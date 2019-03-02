BIG SPRING — Hayden Houser was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice as Grayson College defeated Howard, 16-4, in non-conference action on Saturday.

Will Quillen was 3-for-5 and scored three times, Blake Rambusch was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice, Braydon Webb was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two walks, Cordell Dunn was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Jarrett Gonzalez doubled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored four times and Brandon Talley drove in two runs for Grayson (11-6), which starts North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action by hosting Temple for a double-header at noon on Wednesday.