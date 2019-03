WAXAHACHIE — Nick Blankenship was 3-for-5 with a double and scored as Sherman and Kaufman played to a 6-6 tie to close out the Waxahachie Tournament on Saturday.

Blaise Bentsen doubled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored, Tate Bethel tripled, drove in two runs and scored, Ethan Bedgood doubled and drove in a run, Logan Williams doubled and scored and Ricky Clark doubled for Sherman (4-4-2), which plays at Princeton in the District 10-5A opener on Tuesday.

In tournament action on Friday, the Bearcats suffered a 13-1 loss in six innings against Mansfield Legacy. Bentsen was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Clark was 2-for-3 and Blankenship singled and scored.

Sherman started the day with a 6-4 loss in four innings against Duncanville. Williams doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Bethel singled, walked and drove in a run, Colton West and Hunter Stephens scored and Bedgood walked twice.

Prosper-McKinney Boyd Tournament

Frisco Independence 11, Denison 2 (6)

PROSPER — Christian Ruebeck was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored during Denison’s loss against Frisco Independence to close out the Prosper-McKinney Boyd Tournament on Saturday.

Nick Moreno singled and walked and Logan Tilley scored for the Yellow Jackets (3-8), who host McKinney North to start District 10-5A action on Tuesday.

Denison started the day with a 4-3 victory against Sachse, Ruebeck doubled, drove in a run and scored, Cam Wheeler doubled and scored, Jack Condit singled, walked and drove in a run and Moreno walked twice and scored twice.

In tournament action on Friday, Denison suffered an 11-10 loss in six innings against Frisco. Moreno was 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Colter Maxson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Wheeler was 2-for-4 and scored, Ruebeck drove in two runs and scored, Luke Kirkbride doubled and scored twice and Condit singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

Denison started the day with a 10-2 loss in five innings against Allen. Kirkbride singled, walked and scored while Moreno walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Pottsboro 1, Van Alstyne 0

VAN ALSTYNE — Coby Langford and Hayden Kent combined to scatter five hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts in A victory over Van Alstyne on Friday.

Langford walked twice and drove in the run, Kent doubled and Jasek Hooker walked and scored for the Cardinals.

Samuel Tormos and Jordan Caldwell combined to allow just two hits, Zach Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, Rhett Gallagher doubled and Cade Morgan walked twice.

Van Alstyne started the day with a 4-0 win against New Boston behind a three-hitter from Chandler David, who struck out five, walked two and was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Gallagher was 2-for-3 with two doubles and scored, Smith singled, walked and scored twice and Caldwell doubled and walked for the Panthers.

Pottsboro started the day with an 11-1 victory in four innings against Anna’s junior varsity. Cooper Lyons was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Jackson Lipscomb was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Jett Carroll was 2-for-2 and scored, Langford walked three times, scored twice and drove in a run and Robert Goins doubled and scored three times.

Gunter Tournament

Gunter 16, Aubrey 8

GUNTER — Garrett Vogel was 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice as Gunter ended its tournament with a victory against Aubrey on Saturday.

Tristan Meadors was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Teige Harris was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice, David Denton singled, walked twice and scored three times and Ethan Watson singled, walked and scored twice for the Tigers (5-2).

In tournament action on Friday, Gunter suffered a 7-3 loss against Celina. Carlos Chavez singled and drove in a run, Vogel singled, walked and scored, Powell Zuniga drove in a run and Bryson Rigsby singled and scored for the Tigers.

Gunter started the day with a 15-1 win in two innings against Cooper. Harris and Zander Turner each singled, drove in two runs and scored, Vogel singled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, Rigsby walked three times, drove in two runs and scored twice, Harrison Fox walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice and Kyle Ball and Mack Whitteker each walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice

Bowie-Henrietta Tournament

Clyde 12, Whitesboro 2 (4)

BOWIE — Riley Dickson singled and drove in two runs during Whitesboro’s loss against Clyde to finish the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament on Saturday.

Grant Beste doubled and scored, Chase Harding singled and Brooks Barker walked twice for Whitesboro (2-2-1).

In tournament action on Friday, Whitesboro suffered a 5-3 loss against Covenant Christian. Barker doubled and scored, Scout Sanders doubled and drove in a run, Cody Wolf singled and scored and Harding drove in a run. Beste and Barker combined on a one-hitter despite the loss.

Whitesboro started the day with a 5-1 victory against Peaster. Sanders and Harding combined on the three-hitter while Beste was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Jake McCorkle singled, walked and scored twice, Montana Morgan walked twice and scored and Christian Goedeke and Jacob Smith drove in runs.

Bells Tournament

Bells 8, Denison JV 0 (6)

BELLS — Matthew Conner and Kason Huschke combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks as Bells closed its tournament with an 8-0 victory in six innings against Denison’s junior varsity on Friday.

Keaton High was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Trystan Mallory was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Hunter Hazel doubled, drove in a run and scored and Tyler Hawthorne drove in a run and scored.

Bells started the day with an 11-0 win in five innings against S&S. Mallory was 2-for-4 with four RBI and scored twice and combined with Ben Branam on the three-hit shutout, Lane Brown was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Jacob Monroe singled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice and High singled and scored three times.

Kailer Jones doubled and Ace Everett and Jake Reynolds singled for the Rams, who started the day with a 12-0 loss in five innings against McKinney Christian.

Jones was 2-for-2 with a double while Everett, Reynolds and Stran Northington singled.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Whitewright 10, Celeste 2 (4)

BLUE RIDGE — Austin Testerman was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored as Whitewright won the Blue Ridge Tournament with a victory against Celeste on Saturday.

Marshall Mangrum and Jace Andrew combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks, Ryne Godbey tripled, drove in two runs and scored, Jack Hill singled and scored twice, Dylan Cordell walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Tim Richey walked three times, drove in a run and scored for the Tigers (5-0).

In tournament action on Friday, Testerman threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks in a 10-0 victory in four innings against Cumby. Mangrum was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Godbey was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Andrew doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Hill singled, drove in a run and scored and Seth Jackson scored twice.

In tournament action on Friday, Collinsville suffered a 3-0 loss against Blue Ridge. Micah Jenkins doubled, Garrett Vannoy singled and Dylan Kays walked for the Pirates.

Gainesville Tournament

Gainesville 11, Tom Bean 10 (5)

GAINESVILLE — Zach Lusk was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored during Tom Bean’s loss against the host school to close out the Gainesville Tournament on Saturday.

Lance Pauler tripled and drove in three runs, Ryan Weems walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and Corbin Ramey singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for the Tomcats.

In tournament action on Friday, Tom Bean suffered an 8-1 loss in six innings against Gainesville. Lusk was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored while Blake Watson walked twice.

Tom Bean started the day with an 8-0 loss in five innings against International Leadership of Texas-Keller. Weems, Zach Adcock and Bryce Clark singled while Dylan Harmon and Ramey walked.

Non-district

Melissa 8, Howe 5 (5)

MELISSA — Dylan Hughs doubled and drove in three runs during Howe’s non-district loss against Melissa on Saturday.

Spencer Akins was 2-for-2 and drove in a run, Jalen Thornton walked, stole a base and scored twice and Kyler Anderson singled and scored for the Bulldogs (0-7).