DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Mason Whitmarsh has added to his weekly honors after his efforts in a series win over Southwestern Oklahoma State, earning National Collegiate baseball Writers of America Central Region Pitcher of the Week.

This is on top of earning his first career Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week honor.

Whitmarsh turned in his best outing ofthe season in a 6-1 win.

He retired the first 20 batters before Whitmarsh went eight innings and allowed one hit and no runs while striking out eight.

Southeastern moved to 6-7 overall and 4-2 in Great American Conference play while Whitmarsh lifted his record to 2-1 and reduced his ERA to 2.96 through four starts.