Southeastern Athletics Announces “Strong Together” Facility Project

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State Athletics announced a facility project called “Strong Together” that includes the renovation of existing space inside Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium for a strength and conditioning facility as well as enhancements to the volleyball venue.

The majority of funding for the project, estimated at $400,000, will be through external/private dollars.

The renovations inside the facility will be the first in 25 years. The Health & Physical Education Building was originally built in 1956. In 1975, it was renamed Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium and athletic administrative offices were added. Then in 1994 a new floor and bleachers were installed inside the gymnasium.

“I appreciate President Burrage and the University for supporting this important initiative for our student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Keith Baxter said. “This project will greatly enhance the student-athlete experience and give our teams the necessary space and equipment to train and develop their skills efficiently. It also communicates a strong message to our future recruits that we are committed to fully developing our athletes and preventing injuries. We named this initiative ‘Strong Together’ as it unites everyone from coaches, student-athletes, the University, alumni, and our fans to come together as one for the benefit of all. We are very excited to get this project started and expect it to be completed by the fall.”

The new strength and conditioning facility will more than double the space of the current facility. This enhancement will benefit all 11 NCAA sports as well as men and women’s rodeo, allowing them to train more efficiently in a first-class environment. It will also assist in the scheduling of teams in the facility, the overall student-athlete experience and the recruiting process for coaches and the University.

The renovations will also enhance the current volleyball venue, with updates unique to the volleyball program including court graphics, scoreboards and lighting.