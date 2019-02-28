ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State was unable to overcome a cold shooting night as the Savage Storm hit 30.6 percent from the floor in a 64-38 loss at Henderson State in Great American Conference play on Thursday night.

Briley Moon and Katie Branam led the offense with 11 points apiece while Alix Robinson added eight.

Moon was just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds and Neely Noel, Tracy Johnson, Robinson and Branam each pulled down four for the Storm (13-12, 11-10), which play at Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m. on Saturday to close out the regular season.