Southeastern Cruises to Win Over HSU

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State put four players in double-figures en route to securing the No. 2 seed in next week’s Great American conference Tournament after an 83-61 victory over Henderson State on Thursday night .

The win is the seventh straight for the Storm (19-6, 15-6) heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Ouachita Baptist at 3 p.m.

Kevin Buckingham scored 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting, collecting his 14th 20-point outing of the season and sixth in the last seven games. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Kellen Manek hit 5-of-5 three-pointers and finished with 17 points and added seven rebounds while Adam Dworsky posted 14 points while Jett Jobe finished with 11 points and six assists.