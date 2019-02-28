McKINNEY — Jaci Garvin tripled, drove in two runs and scored during Denison’s 7-4 loss in five innings against Allen to open the McKinney Tournament on Thursday.

Madison Carter was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-2 and scored, Elizabeth Linwood tripled, walked and scored and Jewel Hiberd walked twice for the Lady Jackets (9-4), who continue tourney action on Friday.

Chisum Tournament

Bells 6, Paris Chisum 0 (3)

PARIS — Alexis Tanguma threw a no-hitter and struck out eight and singled, drove in a run and scored as Bells beat host Chisum on Thursday to open tourney play.

Cheyenne Floyd tripled, drove in a run and scored, Cheznie Hale singled, drove in a run and scored, Gabby Smith singled, walked and scored twice for the Lady Panthers (10-0-1).

Van Alstyne Tournament

Van Alstyne 20, Community 1 (3)

VAN ALSTYNE — Abigail Lange was 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored three times as Van Alstyne opened its tournament with a victory against Community on Thursday.

Ameryss Brogdon was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBI and scored twice, Coree Beresford was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle with two RBI, Alyssa Taylor was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Kelsie Adams was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs and Jayna Stephens was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored three times for Van Alstyne (5-4), which continues tourney play against Anna at 11:30 a.m. and Lone Oak at 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Tom Bean 14, Anna 0 (4)

VAN ALSTYNE — Ellie Bailey had a two-run home run and allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out three as Tom Bean

Taylor Williams had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run, Chloe Farrer added an RBI triple and Madison Holmes and Taylor Whitehurst each finished with two hits for Tom Bean (6-2), which faces Lone Oak at 6:30 p.m. on Friday as tourney play continues.

Grandview-Cleburne Tournament

Gunter 13, Hooks 0 (4)

CLEBURNE — Elizabeth Schroeter was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI and threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts as Gunter closed the first day of the Grandview-Cleburne Tournament with a win against Hooks.

Monique Villanueva was 3-for-3 with three doubles, two RBI and scored, Makenna Kincheloe was 3-for-3 and scored twice, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored twice, Beth Gilbreath was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored twice and Olivia Eft drove in two runs for the Lady Tigers (11-4).

Gunter started the day with a 5-4 loss in five innings against Hooks. Hayden Fox was 3-for-3 with a double and scored twice while Schroeter and Villanueva each singled and drove in two runs.

Lindsay Tournament

Whitesboro 7, Borger 0 (5)

LINDSAY — Karley Wolf threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks and was 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, three RBI and scored twice in Whitesboro’s win over Borger at the Lindsay Tournament on Thursday night.

Chesney Wolf drove in two runs and scored, Jenna Eugster doubled and drove in a run and Bailey Clark singled and scored for the Lady Bearcats (6-2-1).