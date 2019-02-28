Once upon a time fog like I had Wednesday morning would have everyone in the old Texoma Bass Club on the bank waiting until it got thin enough to see where you were going.

I, and others, tried but once out of sight of land you had no idea where you were going. We could fish around the bank where we launched but the water is always bluer somewhere else.

Advice was flowing and being new to the club I overheard one of them say “just look back at your wake and it will keep you straight.” Good luck on that — the engine will eventually torque to the right and you wind up going in a circle.

Two of the older members, one is now gone fishing on a cloud, but the other is still around just had to go to their fishing spot. Harold Macalister and Homer Macalister were in Harold’s boat. They quickly disappeared in the fog.

The Texoma Bass Club had a Blue Fish Trophy awarded to the person doing the dumbest thing from meeting to meeting. Homer and me got it so many times Susan got tired of dusting around it. Homer told at our next meeting that they started out anyway, fog or not, and saw a boat with two men in it waiting on the water.

Harold took off with Homer sitting beside him not being able to see anything once they left the shore. Homer said they ran for awhile then made out the shore. They idled in got ready to fish and saw a boat sitting off the bank.

One of the men in the other boat said you left here about 30 minutes ago. Homer said Harold told him, “Don’t pay no attention to them, they don’t know where they’re at.” Homer and Harold shared the award. They had made a big circle and came back to their starting spot. I got the award for doing the same thing a couple of times.

How things have changed. Wednesday after Ginger’s ride in the golf cart I hooked up, went down to our ramp and saw it was misting rain and fog was thick. I was dressed for the weather and launched. Getting in my boat I turned on my new Elite 7 Hook LCR. Once in the mouth of our cove you couldn’t see the bank.

I went to menu, show trails, selected Grandpappy and a pink trail appeared. I put the boat on it and took off. Now running out in the fog, having no idea what else is out there with you or where the banks are, trusting your electronics takes some getting used to. I went straight to the break water of Grandpappy. The new electronics they have nowadays solved all of the problems I had when I first started fishing seriously.

Once you make a trail and store it you can pull it up at any time. I have a Navionics Chip with all of the lakes in Texas, Oklahoma and other states. No matter what lake, if I fish it and store my routes and trails the next time, I visit it, I pull up the lake then go to trails and I can see where I went and where I caught fish I marked.

Idling back once I got in Grandpappy I finally marked schools of bait with big hook images around them. They were most likely Stripers so I kept going. I hit one of my spots and after fishing it for awhile just as I was giving up, I got a tap on my Blakemore Road Runner with a 4 inch YUM Pulse set the hook and played with a Kentucky bass.

There were no more hits so I moved. My next spot had a shallow then deep dropoff. I had fished it about 30 minutes with no bites. Suddenly the wind started to get up. It was blowing into my fishing spot. It blew harder and got colder. All at once the fish turned on.

I caught them on about every fifth or sixth cast. The front coming through turned them on. Why it does I have no idea but if you can stay out safely, fishing on an approaching front can be out of sight.

I wound up with nine fish before I decided to leave and go back before the waves got too rough. The biggest was about three pounds but the rest were from maybe a keeper to good, fat chunks. Same baits but the only difference was the front coming in.

Running back to our cove and loading up the wind started laying and it got colder. It had never let up from small rain to heavy mist while I was out. I had to get back to take Susan to her doctor so I called it a day. While I’ve had better days fishing, it beat the heck out of what I was doing Tuesday.

I have a friend in the tree-trimming business out here. He had a bunch of oak trees they had cut up and told me I could get some if I wanted. Some I could carry, others were so heavy I made a ramp where I could roll them up in my truck bed. I’ve got to get some more wood then get a splitter and go to work or I just might go fishing again.

Retirement brings some perks; you pretty much decide what you want to do, the only exceptions are when Susan wants something done, I might get a veto on my plans.

Early warning to crappie fishermen. It won’t be long before the crappie run starts. March 23 will see Bobby Platt’s 14th Annual Crappie Tournament go out of Big Mineral Camp. Entry fee is $30 if entered before March 16; after that it goes to $40 with big crappie pot $10 before the 16th and $15 after. There is a seven-fish limit and all entry money will be paid back to winners.

Tournament day you must check in at the Big Mineral office between 6:30-9 a.m. There will be a kid’s tournament free for kids under 12 with the first 50 getting trophies, prizes, rods and reels.

If you need more information give Bobby a call at 817-253-0739 or Wes 972-345-8333. It’s going to be cold this weekend so think fire, not fish.