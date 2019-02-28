While early March doesn’t seem like a busy time of the year for most local outdoorsman — hunting seasons are over, the good fishing is still a few days away, and the weather isn’t too friendly — there’s actually a fair amount of news items to consider as a new month begins.

From a full slate of fly fishing events over the next few weeks to a number of National Wild Turkey Federation fundraisers to regulation proposals for the 2019-20 hunting and fishing license year in Texas, here’s several short cast news items to take notice of:

Fly Fishing Events in March — There’s still a few fly fishing events on the regional calendar as March begins, including a couple of meetings with the local Red River Fly Fishers group (www.rrff.org).

First up is the RRFF’s regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 in the meeting room at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Sherman. The local club will follow that up a week later — same time, same place — as the March fly tying session takes place on Tuesday, March 12.

Next weekend, the fourth annual TRWD Flyfest (http://trwdflyfest.com) will happen at the (Trinity) River Park Trailhead down in Fort Worth. Held by the Tarrant Regional Water District, the free event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

The TRWD Flyfest will feature a number of top notch speakers including Texomaland’s own Steve Hollensed (a nationally recognized fly fishing guide and fly casting instructor who will be presenting his talk, “Texoma on the Fly”), central Texas fly tying expert Matt Bennett, Living Waters Fly Shop owner Chris Johnson, and well known fly fishing expert Frank Smethurst.

Later this month, there’s also the third annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in Plano, an event slated to take place at the Plano Event Center on the weekend of March 23-24 (http://txflyfishingfestival.org).

Headlining this growing event will be another impressive lineup of fly fishing and fly tying experts including muskie and smallmouth bass expert Blane Chocklett; big brown trout guru Steve Dally of Dally’s Ozark Fly Fishers on the White River in Arkansas; fly casting expert Ed Jaworowski; Florida bass and saltwater expert Joe Mahler; Colorado’s South Platte River big trout expert and author Landon Mayer; fishing and outdoor photography expert Brian O’Keefe; eastern Oklahoma’s legendary fly tier, fly fishing expert and writer Dave Whitlock; and Grayson County’s own Jerry Hamon.

NWTF Fundraising Dinners — While it’s been a few years now since there was a National Wild Turkey Federation fundraising dinner here in the Denison/Sherman area, there are several coming up over the next few weeks a short drive away from the local backyard.

That includes a couple tonight on Friday, March 1, including one over in Decatur when the Cross Timbers NWTF Chapter hosts its Hunting Heritage Banquet beginning at 6 p.m. For details on the Decatur Civic Center event, call Mike or Jennifer Barrow at 803-555-1212.

Also tonight is the Red River Valley NWTF dinner over in Lamar County, a fundraiser that begins at 6 p.m. in Paris at the Love Civic Center. For information, call Eric Whitaker at 903-401-0142 or e-mail him at eric@whitakerstowing.com.

Next week, it’s the Little Dixie NWTF Chapter’s turn up in Durant as the Bryan County fundraiser takes place on Saturday, March 9. That dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Choctaw Events Center — for details, call Terry Bourne at 580-775-4545 or e-mail him at ranch_2b@yahoo.com.

Finally, don’t forget the Blue River Limbhangers NWTF dinner on Thursday, March 28. That fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Murray State College Ballroom in Tishomingo — for details call Leah Lowe at 580-730-3427 or e-mail her at llowe@nwtf.net.

TPWD Proposes Additional East Texas Doe Days - Finally, with the March 20th meeting looming in Austin for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, there are several freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, and hunting regulation proposals being considered.

On the hunting side of things, of most interest to local residents is the potential for an increase in antlerless deer hunting opportunity for counties to our east.

Specifically, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (www.tpwd.texas.gov) is considering increasing the number of doe days from four to 16 days in 20 East Texas counties that includes nearby Fannin and Hunt Counties among others.

Public comment on this and other 2019-20 TPWD proposals can be made online at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment ; by writing to: TPWD, Attn. Hunting Regulations Public Comment, 4200 Smith School Rd., Austin, TX 78744; or in person at the Commission meeting on Wednesday, March 20 in Austin.