McKINNEY — Nick Moreno was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored as Denison rallied for a 7-4 victory in five innings against McKinney to finish the first day of the Prosper-McKinney Boyd Tournament on Thursday night.

Christian Ruebeck was 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in a run, Jack Condit was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Cam Wheeler doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Colter Maxson singled, walked and scored twice for the Yellow Jackets (2-5), who scored five times in the fourth after entering the inning down 4-1.

Denison started the day with a 6-3 loss in five innings against Byron Nelson. Moreno was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored, Luke Kirkbride was 2-for-2, walked and drove in a run, Wheeler walked twice and Logan Tilley and Zander Ramey each singled and scored for the Jackets.

Waxahachie Tournament

Bryant (Ark.) 4, Sherman 2 (5)

WAXAHACHIE — Blaise Bentsen singled and scored during Sherman’s loss against Bryant (Ark.) to close out the first day of the Waxahachie Tournament on Thursday.

D.J. Hester singled and drove in a run, Ryan Ortiz drove in a run and Logan Williams scored for the Bearcats (4-2-1).

Sherman started the day with a 3-0 loss in six innings against Midlothian. Tate Bethel was 2-for-2 while Hester and Blake Steele doubled.

Gunter-Pilot Point Tournament

Gunter 4, Flower Mound Marcus JV 1

GUNTER — Brooks Caple scattered three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out four as Gunter beat Flower Mound Marcus’ junior varsity to close out the first day of its tournament on Thursday.

Garrett Vogel singled, walked twice and scored, Kyle Ball doubled, walked and drove in a run, Bryson Rigsby walked, drove in a run and scored and Zander Turner singled and scored for the Tigers (3-1).

Gunter started the day with a 12-0 victory in three innings against Cooper. Turner was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored, Ball doubled, drove in three runs and scored, Powell Zuniga walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, Rigsby walked three times and scored twice and Nash Daniel allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four.

Prosper JV 11, Howe 0 (5)

PILOT POINT — Kyler Anderson doubled during Howe’s loss against Prosper’s junior varsity to close out the first day of the Gunter-Pilot Point Tournament on Thursday.

Bryce Krantz and Jake Catching singled and Mason Riggs walked for the Bulldogs (0-4).

Howe started the day with an 11-2 loss in five innings against Aubrey. Riggs singled, drove in a run and scored, Anderson doubled and drove in a run and Joseph Brennan scored.

Bowie-Henrietta Tournament

Whitesboro 14, Muenster 4 (4)

BOWIE — Montana Morgan was 2-for-3 with four RBI during Whitesboro’s win against Muenster at the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament on Thursday.

Riley Dickson was 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and three runs, Jake McCorkle was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored twice, Christian Goedeke was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Scout Sanders doubled and scored twice and Chase Harding tripled, drove in three and scored twice for the Bearcats (1-0-1).

Bells Tournament

Bells 11, Ponder 3 (5)

BELLS — Keaton High was 2-for-4 and scored three times as Bells finished the first day of its tournament with a victory against Ponder on Thursday.

Landon Nelson was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored, Jacob Monroe was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Kason Huschke drove in two runs and Tyler Hawthorne singled, drove in a run and scored for the Panthers (4-2).

Bells started the day with a 7-3 victory in five innings against S&S. Monroe was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Hunter Hazel doubled, walked and scored, High walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Hawthorne singled, walked and scored twice.

Jake Reynolds was 2-for-2 with a double and walked, Seth Robertson drove in a run and scored, Ace Everett singled, walked and drove in a run and Dillon Reaves singled and scored for S&S (2-1).

Blue Ridge Tournament

Whitewright 14, Commerce 2 (4)

BLUE RIDGE — Dylan Cordell was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored three times during Whitewright’s victory against Commerce in the Blue Ridge Tournament on Thursday.

Seth Jackson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Ryne Godbey doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored, Jace Andrew walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Austin Testerman and Tim Richey each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for the Tigers (3-0).