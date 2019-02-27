DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State pushed its weekly honor streak to three with Kellen Manek taking home Great American Conference Men’s Player of the Week honors after his performance in a pair of wins over the weekend.

Manek averaged 19 points while shooting better than 50 percent from the field while pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out three assists per contest.

Southeastern won its Thursday matchup with Southern Arkansas, 78-54, with Manek turning in 17 points and seven rebounds while handing out four assists.

In Saturday’s game he posted his first double-double of the season with 23 points and 11 boards as the Storm downed Arkansas-Monticello 79-72.