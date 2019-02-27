SAN ANTONIO — Southeastern Oklahoma State golf opened its spring season with a third-place finish at the St. Mary’s Rattler Invite at Dominion Country Club.

The field featured seven teams ranked in the top 50 with the Savage Storm being the lowest of those ranked teams at 49th.

Southeastern carded team rounds of 296, 294 and 293 to finish with an 887, just three shots behind Oklahoma Christian, which was second and ranked seventh in the country. Host St. Mary’s took home the title with a score of 856.

Southeastern finished three shots ahead of fourth-place and 25th-ranked Western New Mexico, with No. 15 Midwestern State and No. 46 Southwestern Oklahoma State tying for fifth at 892.

Zach James, a Whitesboro native, posted his lowest finish of the season in 11th, marking the first time he has finished outside the top-10 since finishing 26th at the NCAA DII National Championship to close the 2018 season.

He opened with a 73 and carded a 70 in the second round before posting a 75 to finish with a 218.

Hayden Foster, a Pottsboro native, was right on his heels after turning in matching par rounds of 72 and then a 75 to post a 219 and tied for 12th.

Jordan Holifield opened with a 73 but slipped with a 78. He responded with a team-best 70 in the final round to turn in a 221 and tied for 19th.

Ruben Figueiredo bookended his play with 78s with a 74 in the middle to finish with a 230 and tie for 50th.

Bryce Hughes rounded out the effort with an 82 and an 81 before ending with a 77 to finish at 240 in a tie for 75th.

Southeastern will be back in action March 11-12 when it travels to Mystic Creek Golf Course for the Southern Arkansas Invitational.