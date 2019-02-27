GORDONVILLE — The Pottsboro boys and girls golf teams captured the team titles at the Pilot Point Bearcat Invitational at Rock Creek on Tuesday.

The defending Class 3A state champion Cardinals won with a combined total of 336 that was seven strokes ahead of Celina and 18 in front of third-place Callisburg.

Austyn Reily won the individual title with a 73 while Garrett Townsend was the runner-up with a 76. Jack Estes had a 92, Baylin Bayless shot a 95 and Riley Fish carded a 101. Connor Nix shot an 89 as an individual while Ryan Kennedy finished with a 96.

On the girls side, Pottsboro won the title with a tie-breaker over Callisburg as both shot a combined 391. Alli Reily won the individual title with an 87 while Henley Foster finished with a 100 and Laklynn Fulenchek and Marrie Baldwin each shot a 102 for the Lady Cardinals.