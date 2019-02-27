WEATHERFORD — Eden Lawson went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored but Grayson College dropped the second game of a double-header with Weatherford College, 6-3, to open North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Wednesday afternoon.

Jade Miller tripled and scored, Kaylee Walters singled and drove in a run, Cheyenne Stark drove in a run and Carmen Eilertsen singled and scored for the Lady Vikings (8-5, 0-2).

Grayson started the day with a 5-1 loss. Melinda Martinez was 2-for-3, Eilertsen singled, walked and drove in a run, Miller singled, walked and scored and Stark and Kamrie Harrison added hits for the Lady Vikings, who host Vernon in a conference double-header at noon on Saturday.