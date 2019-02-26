DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Mason Whitmarsh has been named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week following his efforts in a series win over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Whitmarsh turned in his best outing ofthe season in a 6-1 win.

He retired the first 20 batters before Whitmarsh went eight innings and allowed one hit and no runs while striking out eight.

Southeastern moved to 6-7 overall and 4-2 in Great American Conference play while Whitmarsh lifted his record to 2-1 and reduced his ERA to 2.96 through four starts.