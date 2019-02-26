Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and scored three times as Denison defeated Pottsboro, 19-4, in three innings in non-district action on Tuesday night at Denison.

Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two walks and four RBI, Madison Carter was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Jewel Hiberd was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored, Haley Earnhart was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times, Jaci Garvin was 2-for-3 and scored three times and Keanu Hall scored three times for Denison (9-3), which competes at the McKinney Tournament starting on Thursday.

Haylee Hill drove in two runs, Riley Westervelt doubled and scored, Payton Deaton walked twice and scored and Sammy Wallace singled and drove in a run for Pottsboro (5-5).

Denton 7, Sherman 1

DENTON — Jillian Whitmire was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle during Sherman’s non-district action against Denton on Tuesday night.

Kaitlin Caver singled and walked, Jessica Shrum walked and scored and Jessica Bridges walked for Sherman (4-7), which competes in the Wylie Tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter 5, Farmersville 0

GUNTER — Elizabeth Schroeter threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 with two RBI as Gunter shut out Farmersville in non-district action on Tuesday night.

Kaylee Pruitt was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Makenna Kincheloe singled and drove in a run and Andrea Montes walked twice and scored for Gunter (10-3).

Tom Bean 6, Prairiland 5 (8)

TOM BEAN — Chloe Farrer’s walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth lifted Tom Bean to an extra-inning victory against Prairiland in non-district action on Tuesday.

Farrer was 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI, Emmy Pennell was 2-for-3 with a triple and Taylor Whitehurst doubled for Tom Bean (5-2), which plays in the Van Alstyne Tournament starting on Thursday.

Collinsville 21, Callisburg 3 (5)

CALLISBURG — Kaitlyn Long was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and scored three times as Collinsville opened its season with a victory against Callisburg on Tuesday.

Bailey Cantrell was 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs, Katy Claytor was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored three times, Brookelyn Haning was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs, Gracie Cavin was 3-for-5 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Talon Andrews was 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two RBI and four runs, Jennifer Lucas was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a run and scored and Lexie Martin tripled and drove in four runs for Collinsville.

Whitesboro 8, Lindsay 4

LINDSAY — Chesney Wolf was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored as Whitesboro defeated Lindsay in non-district action on Monday.

Elly Harper was 3-for-5 and scored, Jecca Autry singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Karley Wolf singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Kendall Sluder drove in two runs and Sierra Parks doubled and scored for Whitesboro (5-2-1).

District 10-3A

Whitewright 15, Leonard 5 (5)

WHITEWRIGHT — Sage Harlow was 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI and scored three times as Whitewright started district play with a victory against Leonard on Tuesday night.

Hannah Williams was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI, Hayden Thompson homered and drove in two runs, Kyleigh Clements singled, walked twice and scored three times and Makyala Alexander singled, walked and scored twice for Whitewright (8-2, 1-0).

Bells 9, Van Alstyne 0

BELLS — Cheyenne Floyd threw a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks and was 3-for-4 with three doubles, drove in a run and scored twice as Bells opened district play with a victory against Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.

Gabby Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and scored twice, Bella Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Alexis Tanguma singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Cheznie Hale drove in two runs for Bells (9-0-1, 1-0).

Coree Beresford, Jayna Stephens and Kelsie Adams singled while Jennah Williams walked twice for Van Alstyne.

Blue Ridge 13, Howe 0 (4)

BLUE RIDGE — Alexia Womack had the only hit for the Lady Bulldogs in Howe’s district-opening loss against Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Cassidy Anderson walked for Howe (0-2, 0-1), which fell behind 10-0 after two innings.

Courtney Hopper was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Kelcie Jenkins was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and scored, Cheyenne Lanier was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice and Dakota Deckard tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice while combining with Hopper on the one-hitter for Blue Ridge (3-4, 1-0).