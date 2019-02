The Sherman Bearcats got the second half of District 10-5A play off to a strong start with a 1-0 victory against Princeton at Bearcat Stadium on Tuesday night.

Elijah Martinez and Joel Nandin forced a turnover that led to Nandin getting off a shot and scoring the only goal with 36:35 remaining in the first half.

The defense did the rest, holding the Panthers off the scoreboard as Jacob Prado made six saves to earn the shutout.

Sherman (6-7-7, 2-2-2) moved six points ahead of Princeton for the final playoff spot with four matches remaining. The Bearcats play at Wylie East on Friday night.

McKinney North 4, Denison 1

McKINNEY — Moises Mandujano scored on a penalty kick during the Yellow Jackets’ loss to second-place North in 10-5A action on Tuesday night.

Denison (2-13-1, 0-6) plays at third-place Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.

North (10-3-2, 4-1-1) had just a 1-0 half-time lead before pulling away in the second half.

Girls

District 10-5A

Princeton 2, Sherman 0

PRINCETON — The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Princeton in district action on Tuesday night.

Sherman (4-12-3, 0-5-1) hosts second-place Wylie East at Bearcat Stadium at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Princeton moved two points ahead of Denison for the final playoff spot with the victory.