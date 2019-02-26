DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kevin Buckingham has added to his 2018-19 honors after earning first team Google Cloud Academic All-District 7 accolades for his efforts on the court and in the classroom.

The junior is a health and human performance major and was the only player from the Great American Conference in men’s hoops to earn all-district recognition.

Buckingham currently ranks third in the GAC in scoring and is one of three player averaging 20-plus points per game, putting up 20.3 per outing and shooting 61.2 percent from the field while leading the league in rebounding with 9.5 per contest.

Buckingham will now advance to the Academic All-America voting process.