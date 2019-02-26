COLLINSVILLE — Jake Reynolds was 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBI and scored twice as S&S defeated Collinsville, 16-5, in non-district action on Tuesday night.

Dillon Reaves was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and scored, Kailer Jones was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Stran Northington was 2-for-2 with a double and scored four times, Elyjah Herrin was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times and Seth Robertson was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times for S&S (2-0), which scored 11 runs over the final two innings to break open a 5-5 game.

Luis Hernandez was 2-for-4 with a double and scored three times, Cayden Watkins was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Gustavo Romo was 2-for-4 and Justin Hernandez was 2-for-3 for Collinsville.

Melissa 5, Howe 3

MELISSA — Kyler Anderson walked twice and scored twice during Howe’s non-district loss against Melissa on Tuesday night.

Bryce Krantz, Dyson Dillard, Dylan Hughs, Jalen Thornton and Joseph Brennan all singled for the Bulldogs (0-2).

Coy DeFury singled, drove in two runs and scored while Damon Youngblood singled, drove in a run and scored for Melissa (5-1).

Van Alstyne 8, Farmersville 2

VAN ALSTYNE — Samuel Tormos doubled, walked, drove in two runs and scored twice as Van Alstyne defeated Farmersville in non-district action on Monday.

Rhett Gallagher was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked twice and scored twice, David Terrill and Zach Smith each singled and drove in runs and Tyler Wilson and Jordan Caldwell singled and scored for the Panthers (3-2).

Whitewright 4, Trenton 2

WHITEWRIGHT — Jake Claborn and Marshall Mangrum combined on a two-hitter as Whitewright defeated Trenton in non-district action on Monday.

Dylan Cordell singled, walked and drove in two runs, Ryne Godbey walked three times, Seth Jackson singled, drove in a run and scored and Austin Testerman walked and scored twice for Whitewright (2-0).

Jordy Caro and Effrin Aguirre singled while Justin Lambright walked and drove in a run for Trenton (1-1-1).

Tom Bean 5, Bland 5 (6)

MERIT — Dylan Harmon was 2-for-2 with two walks and scored during Tom Bean’s tie against Bland in non-district action on Monday.

Ryan Weems was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Zach Lusk was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Zach Adcock doubled, walked twice and drove in a run and Andrew Johnson scored twice for Tom Bean.