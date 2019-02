The Austin College baseball team split its home-opening doubleheader against Dallas Christian College on Tuesday night, falling, 4-2, in Game 1 before rebounding to take a 6-1 victory.

Dallas Christian took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in the opener but the ‘Roos (1-3) rallied in the bottom of the second to square things up when Harrison Baldwin singled home a run and Jake Webster scored on a wild pitch. The Crusaders regained the lead in the top of the third.

Collin Maynard took the loss, surrendering three runs on six hits with three strikeouts in four innings of work. Baldwin, Justin Alphonse and Brett Taff each had a pair of hits in the loss.

In Game 2, Austin College took control early with three runs in the bottom of the first with Taff doubling home a pair of runs while Alphonse drove in another. Bennett Reagan tripled home a run in the second and Oscar Gonzalez plated one more on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

Christian Thomas surrendered one run on one hit with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work and Ryan Culp came on to earn the win in relief, pitching a perfect 1.2 innings.

Austin College is back in action on Friday when the ‘Roos host Arlington Baptist for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Baker Field.