WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Katie McCullar collected two home runs, eight RBI and a win in the circle as Southeastern Oklahoma State swept Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference play on Monday with a 9-7 win in the opener and an 8-4 victory in the series finale.

Elexis Watson and Keeshia Thompson collected three hits piece for the Storm (5-9, 3-1) in the first game, while Destiny Riddle and Hope Deanda added two each.

Katie McCullar turned in a grand slam while Riddle Drove in three. Thompson and Deanda added one RBI each.

McCullar also collected the win in the circle with four innings pitched and four runs allowed on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Riddle picked up the save with three innings pitched while allowing three runs on seven hits.

Riddle turned in a 3-for-5 outing at the plate in Game 2 while Thompson, McCullar, and Amador turned in two hits apiece.

McCullar finished the contest with four RBI and Amador drove in two runs.