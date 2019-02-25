DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State got a stellar pitching outing from Mason Whitmarsh and Southeastern picked up a 6-1 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State in Game 1 on Monday to secure a Great American Conference series victory before falling in the finale, 5-3, at The Ballpark in Durant.

Whitmarsh tossed seven and one-third hitless innings before a single. He went eight innings and allowing one hit while striking out eight. Beau Swimmer tossed the final inning and allow a run on a hit for the Storm (6-7, 4-2).

Drew Bolin, Bryce Deatherage, Austin Ferguson, Luke Thomas, and Caleb Dubler each recorded a hit, while Bolin and Ferguson drove in a pair of runs with Dubler adding one RBI.

In the finale Cerda, Davis Jenks, Dubler and Thomas each tallied two hits while Slayde Ortiz, Ferguson, and Dubler tacked on an RBI apiece.

Deatherage got the start and tossed six innings, allowing five runs, two earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts.