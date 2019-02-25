KILGORE — Sierra Johnson’s two-run single in the top of the eighth inning lifted Grayson College to a sweep against Kilgore, 5-3 and 15-7, in non-conference action on Monday afternoon.

Jade Miller homered and drove in three runs, Kamrie Harrison was 3-for-3 and scored, Rien Milliken was 2-for-4 and Carmen Eilertsen doubled and scored for the Lady Vikings (8-3).

Grayson started the day with a 15-7 victory. Eilertsen was 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, four runs and two walks, Milliken was 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored twice, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Miller was 2-for-4 with a walk and scored twice, Kaylee Walters homered and drove in two runs and Danielle Humphrey doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Grayson starts North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action with a double-header at Weatherford at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.