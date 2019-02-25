Braydon Webb was 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI as Grayson College defeated Navarro, 25-7, in non-conference action at Dub Hayes Field on Monday afternoon.

Cordell Dunn was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored three times, Jarrett Gonzales was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI, two walks and three runs, Kade Self was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs, Blake Rambusch was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice and Wade Elliott was 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, drove in a run and scored three times for Grayson (9-5), which scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings before an eight-run eighth.

The Vikings play a double-header at Howard at noon on Friday.