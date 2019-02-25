For the second consecutive year Bryce Frank has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and she and five members of the Austin College women’s basketball team were picked as all-conference performers.

In addition to being named the conference’s Player of the Year, Frank was also a first team All-SCAC selection. Ann Savage was a second team All-SCAC pick, while Reagan Chiaverini, Ally Longaker, Addison Walling and Kacie West were all honorable mention all-conference selections.

Frank, a senior forward from Granbury, led the SCAC in both scoring and rebounding and finished the regular season as the national leader in double-doubles. She averaged 19.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 59.2 percent from the field.

She was named the SCAC Player of the Week five times, the second-most in a single season in conference history. She was also named to the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week three times and broke the SCAC single season and career records for double-doubles while becoming just the fourth player in conference history to surpass 1,000 career rebounds.

Savage, a senior guard from Tulsa, led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and also had a SCAC-best 115 assists during the regular season, averaging eight points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She also shot 36.3 percent from three-point range and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line and was name the SCAC Player of the Week once.

Chiaverini, a sophomore forward from Parker, Colorado, was third on the team with 8.4 points per game and added 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She also finished the regular season shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range and 45 percent from the field.

Longaker, a sophomore forward from Half Moon Bay, California, earned All-SCAC honors for the second time after averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Walling, a sophomore guard from Half Moon Bay, California, was also All-SCAC for the second time after averaging seven points and shooting 33.3 percent from long distance as well as 75 percent from the free-throw line. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals.

West, a sophomore guard from Sulphur, Oklahoma, rounds out the second year players who earned All-SCAC for the second time after finishing second on the team with 11.7 points per game and shooting 35.7 percent from three-point range. She also shot 77.9 percent from the free-throw line and added 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

3 ’Roos earn All-SCAC

Three members of the Austin College men’s basketball team were selected as All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for the 2018-19 season.

Devin Roland and Michael Holland were each picked as third-team All-SCAC players while Justice Mercadel earned honorable mention all-conference status.

Roland, a sophomore forward from Little Elm, paced the ‘Roos with 13.6 points per game in his first year in the program, shooting 48 percent from the field and just under 33 percent from three-point range. Roland added five rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, and also connected on 74 percent of his free-throw attempts.

Holland, a sophomore forward from Waxahachie, led the ‘Roos with seven rebounds per game and added 11.9 points, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks. Holland, who also earned All-SCAC honors last season, shot 41 percent from the field, just under 31 percent from long range and 63.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Mercadel, a sophomore guard from Little Elm, was third on the team with 12 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from deep and 67.5 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Like Holland, this is his second All-SCAC selection.