DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State picked up its second straight win in its home finale, downing Arkansas-Monticello, 53-40, in Great American Conference action on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Briley Moon paced the Storm (13-11, 11-9) by hitting 5-of-7 from the field with three three-pointers and putting up 13 points, while Alix Robinson was right behind with 12 points.

Neely Noel made three three-pointers to finish with nine points and Katie Branam scored eight points.

Haiden Williams turned in a season-high six assists to lead the Storm.

Moon also led the way with seven rebounds while Robinson hauled in six.