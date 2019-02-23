DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State shot nearly 60 percent in the second half and drained nine threes over that span to power a come-from-behind 79-72 win over Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference play in Saturday’s home finale in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Storm (18-6, 14-6) have won sixth straight and moved into sole possession of second place with two games to play.

Kellen Manek was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with 11 rebounds to lead all players as well.

Kevin Buckingham turned in his GAC-best 11th double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Jett Jobe connected on a trio of threes to finish with 12 points and Adam Dworsky had 11 points.

Jobe and Dworsky each nearly had double-doubles as well, with Jobe handing out nine assists on the afternoon and Dworsky was right behind with eight. Jobe, already second on Southeastern’s all-time assists list, became just the second Storm player with at least 400 career assists.