ARGYLE — Presley Wilson was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI as Denison closed out the Brewer Tournament with a 9-6 victory in four innings against Argyle on Friday.

Elizabeth Linwood homered, drove in two runs and scored three times, Hannah Grinspan singled, drove in two and scored twice, Madison Carter doubled, drove in three runs and scored and Jewel Hiberd singled, walked twice and scored twice for Denison (8-3), which hosts Pottsboro at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lady Jackets have won five straight and already doubled their win total from 2018.

Denison started the day with a 14-7 victory in three innings against Justin Northwest. Carter was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Grinspan was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored, Hiberd was 2-for-2 and scored, Ashlinn Hamilton tripled, walked twice and drove in three runs and Haley Earnhart singled, drove in two runs and scored for the Lady Jackets.

Allen Tournament

Independence 12, Sherman 3 (5)

ALLEN — Jillian Whitmire was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run during Sherman’s loss against Frisco Independence to close out the Allen Tournament on Saturday.

Jessica Bridges was 2-for-3, Kaitlin Caver singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Jessica Shrum singled, stole a base and scored twice for Sherman (4-7), which plays at Denton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Sherman started the day with a 3-1 victory in six innings against Pollok Central. Bridges allowed an unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two steals and Emma Jones and Miranda Farias each singled and scored for the Lady Bearcats.

In tournament action on Friday, Sherman lost, 8-6 in three innings, against Prosper. Whitmire was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Mackenzie Clark walked twice and scored twice, Shrum and Caver drove in runs and Bailey Kuhn singled and scored for the Lady Bearcats.

Sunnyvale Tournament

Princeton 12, Van Alstyne 2 (6)

PRINCETON — Emily Richardson homered during Van Alstyne’s loss against Princeton on Saturday.

Coree Beresford doubled and drove in a run and Jayna Stephens singled, walked and scored for the Lady Panthers (4-3).

In tournament action on Friday, Van Alstyne earned a 9-5 victory in two innings against Sunnyvale. Kelsie Adams was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Jennah Williams was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored, Stephens was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a run and scored and Alyssa Taylor doubled, walked and scored twice for the Lady Panthers.

Van Alstyne started the day with an 11-0 victory in three innings against Quinlan Ford. Williams threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks, Taylor was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs, Stephens was 2-for-3 and scored, Emily Richardson was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice and Beresford doubled and drove in three runs.

Sanger Tournament

Gunter 8, Farmersville 1 (5)

SANGER — Kaylee Pruitt was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored as Gunter closed out the Sanger Tournament with a victory against Farmersville on Saturday.

Elizabeth Schroeter was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Monique Villanueva was 2-for-2 and scored, Beth Gilbreath homered and drove in two runs, Hayden Fox singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Taylor Boddie tripled and drove in a run for Gunter (9-3).

The Lady Tigers started the day with a 9-0 victory in four innings against Justin Northwest’s junior varsity. Schroeter threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Abby Gilbreath was 2-for-3 with a home run and scored three times, Fox was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Olivia Eft was 2-for-2 and scored twice, Pruitt was 2-for-3 with a double and Villanueva homered and scored twice.

Farmersville 7, Whitesboro 4

ERA — Jenna Eugster singled, walked twice and drove in two runs during Whitesboro’s loss against Farmersville at the Sanger Tournament on Saturday.

Jecca Autry and Elly Harper each singled and scored and BreAnn Beste doubled for the Lady Bearcats (4-2-1).

Denton Ryan Tournament

S&S 3, Valley View 3 (6)

DENTON — Lauren Jaresh allowed three unearned runs on two hits with 18 strikeouts and no walks during S&S’ tie against Valley View at the Denton Ryan Tournament on Saturday.

Alexis Bell singled and scored twice, Hannah Evans singled and scored and Piper Dickeson drove in a run for S&S.

Non-district

Bells 18, Celeste 2 (3)

BELLS — Bella Smith was 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and scored three times as Bells defeated Celeste in non-district action on Saturday.

Gabby Smith was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs, Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Cheznie Hale was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Mia Moore was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Cheyenne Floyd doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice and Chesney Blount drove in two runs for Bells (8-0-1).

The Lady Panthers started the day with a 15-1 victory in five innings against Sam Rayburn. Moore was 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double, four RBI and three runs, Bella Smith was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a homer, three RBI and three runs, Gabby Smith was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Jalen Hartline homered and drove in two runs and Tanguma allowed one hit with seven strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice.