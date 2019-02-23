DALLAS - Even in defeat, Hendrickson’s girls basketball team still flashed its magic,

But a memorable, 40-point game from senior star Mikayla Woods could overcome a red-hot Allen team intent on keeping its historic season alive. In its first appearance in a regional tournament, Allen outlasted Hendrickson 78-68 in a Class 6A Region II semifinal thriller at Davis Field House much more taut than the final margin.

Allen (31-6) advanced to face District 9-6A rival Prosper for the regional title.

The loss marked a sudden end to the season for a Hendrickson (39-2) team seeking a second consecutive trip to the regional finals as well as the program's first berth at the state tournament. More significantly, said Hendrickson coach Norma Sierra, it marked the end of a special senior class - which includes Woods and fellow starters Kailey Lacy, Gina Pastucci and Hanna Blair - that led the Hawks to two district titles, two regional tournaments and a 71-9 record over the past two seasons, which is the best stretch in program history.

“I’m heart-broken for (the seniors), much more than for myself or the team or the school,” Sierra said. “Those girls have completely changed the look of Hendrickson basketball, and we’ll be forever indebted to them.”

For a stretch of the third period, it looked the Woods and her classmates had done enough to subdue a massive Allen lineup that had three starters stand at least 6 foot, 1 inches. Woods had seven points and an assist to Lacey that led to a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run that gave the Hawks a 56-49 lead 30 seconds into the final period.

But Nyah Green, a Louisville signee, “refused to let us lose,” said Allen coach Teresa Durham. Green had seven of her 29 points in a 5-minute span in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game that gave Allen a 68-65 lead.

Hendrickson wouldn’t score another field goal until Zoe Nelson floated in a layup in the waning moments of the game.

“I knew coming in that this was one of the best teams we would face,” Sierra said. “I honestly believe that they’ll probably win state, and I was really hoping to get through this one. The fight and the grit these girls showed, it’s unmatched. Mikayla, Kailey, everyone played so hard. It’s just sad that one team had to lose. “

Allen led 36-32 at halftime, and Woods kept Hendrickson in the game during a scintillating first half in which she scored 24 points on a variety of step-back 3s and drives to the basket. Durham could only shrug her shoulders at the performance of Woods, a 5-6 guard signed with Texas-San Antonio who earned all-Centx player of the year honors from the American-Statesman last season.

“Some of those shots she took, you’re not going to stop those,” she said. “We’re not defending three feet outside the 3-point line.”

Woods received scoring help in the second half from Nelson, who had all 10 of her points after the halftime break.