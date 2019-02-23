The Caprock Longhorns have now officially gone where no other team in school history has gone.

Caprock got past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, as the Longhorns jumper on El Paso Parkland early and tolled to a 72-47 win Friday night in the Class 5A area round at Andrews. They're scheduled to play District 3-5A rival Lubbock Monterey at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Canyon High in a region quarterfinal game which will serve as a rubber match.

The Longhorns (28-5) never trailed and jumped out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Senior guards Danielle Daniel and Chris Wilson carried the load with 23 and 22 points respectively.

Daniel helped Caprock get some separation with eight points in the second quarter, while Wilson drove to the basket often and made 10 free throws.

El Paso Parkland 8 14 25 47

Caprock 15 35 54 72

EPP—Robinson 14, Johnson 12, Mercer 12. C—Danielle Daniel 23, Chris Wilson 22. Records: Caprock 28-5, Parkland 29-4.

Palo Duro pulls away from Eastwood: Palo Duro had a tough game for three quarters against El Paso Eastwood, but the Dons pulled away in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 66-45 victory at Andrews, assuring that both Amarillo ISD schools who made the long trip south would come back home with a win.

The Dons (26-2) led just about the entire way against Eastwood (24-11), but were up only 40-35 at the end of the third quarter. However, Akuel Kot took over, scoring 14 of his game-high 20 points in the quarter as the Dons dominated and won going away.

Mohamed Musa scored 13 for PD and Kaja Lee came off the bench to score 11.

El Paso Eastwood;5;14;35;45

Palo Duro;13;22;40;66

EPE—Joseph Barnes 14, Hernandez 10. PD—Akuel Kot 20, Mohamed Musa 13, Kaja Lee 11. Records: Palo Duro 26-2, Eastwood 24-11.

Class 6A

Tascosa falls to Trinity: Tascosa's season came to an end, as the Rebels struggled offensively in a 64-45 loss to Euless Trinity at Big Spring.

The Rebels finished their season 21-10 while Trinity improved to 21-10.

Class 4A

Clint edges Canyon: Canyon enjoyed a big first quarter against Clint, but Jonathan Garcia got hot for the Lions, who held off the Eagles in the fourth quarter for a 57-51 win at Stanton, ending Canyon's season.

Canyon (19-12) got off to a strong start, taking a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Clint (28-7) tied it 31-31 at halftime as Garcia took over, hitting three 3-pointers in the second quarter en route to a game-high 31 points.

Clint took the lead to open the second half, and Canyon never was able to get even. The Eagles cut it to a point in the fourth quarter but were never able to go ahead, as the Lions put it away at free throw line.

Jarrad Gomez led Canyon with nine points.

Clint 8 31 49 57

Canyon 19 31 42 51

Clint—Jonathan Garcia 31, Marcus Juarez 9. Canyon—Jarrad Gomez 9, Reese Seideman 8. Records: Clint 28-7, Canyon 19-12.