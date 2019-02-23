GRAND PRAIRIE — Ryan Ortiz singled, drove in two runs and scored as the Sherman Bearcats defeated Plano West, 7-6, in six innings to close out the South Grand Prairie Tournament on Saturday.

Blaise Bentsen was 2-for-4 and scored, Nick Blankenship doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Ethan Bedgood and D.J. Hester each doubled and scored for Sherman (4-0-1), which competes in the Waxahachie Tournament starting on Thursday.

The Bearcats closed out Friday with an 11-3 victory against Grand Prairie. Bentsen was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI, two walks and scored, Garrett Browder was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice, Bedgood was 2-for-4 with a walk, drove in a run and scored, Tate Bethel walked three times and scored, Blankenship walked and scored twice, Dylan Cernero walked twice and drove in a run and Richy Clark doubled and scored.

Sherman started the day with a 9-8 victory in six innings against Burleson Centennial. Bentsen was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Blankenship was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Bedgood was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Blake Steele doubled and drove in two runs and Bethel and Ortiz each scored twice for the Bearcats.

Lewisville Tournament

Lewisville 12, Denison 6 (5)

LEWISVILLE — Nick Moreno was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored as Denison finished the Lewisville Tournament with a loss to the host school on Saturday.

Luke Kirkbride was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice, Jack Condit was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored and Cam Wheeler singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored for Denison (1-4), which competes in the Prosper-McKinney Boyd Tournament starting on Thursday.

Denison started the day with a 15-11 loss in six innings against Wichita Falls Rider. Moreno was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and three runs, Kirkbride was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times, Christian Ruebeck was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored, Garrett Maxwell doubled, drove in three runs and scored and Cayden Earnhart drove in two runs.

The Jackets closed out Friday with an 8-4 loss in six innings against The Colony. Ruebeck was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Kirkbride singled, drove in a run and scored and Garrett Poe singled and scored.

Denison started the day with an 8-6 loss in six innings against Denton Guyer. Zander Ramey doubled and drove in three runs, Ruebeck tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Logan Tilley singled, drove in a run and scored and Wheeler drove in a run for the Jackets.

Pottsboro Tournament

Whitesboro 8, Leonard 8 (6)

POTTSBORO — Scout Sanders was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and scored twice as Whitesboro tied Leonard at the Pottsboro Tournament on Saturday.

Cody Wolf was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Christian Goedeke tripled and scored and Major Ledbetter singled, drove in two runs and scored for Whitesboro.

Trenton Paskero was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Sam Clark was 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs and Ty Ashworth was 2-for-3 and scored twice for Leonard.

Paradise 9, Van Alstyne 5 (5)

POTTSBORO — Samuel Tormos was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored as Van Alstyne closed out the Pottsboro Tournament with a loss against Paradise on Saturday.

Nathan Cuthbertson doubled, drove in a run and scored and Tyler Wilson and Rhett Gallagher each singled, walked and scored for Van Alstyne (2-2).

In tournament action on Friday, Van Alstyne lost, 1-0, against Anna. Chandler David was the hard-luck loser by allowing a run on three hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts and a walk. Tormos doubled while Cade Morgan and Ethan Litzkow singled and Wilson walked.

Zach Howard doubled and drove in the lone run, scoring Jacob Odom in the bottom of the sixth. Dylan Crawford threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk for Anna.

Anna 9, Pottsboro 7

ANNA — Robert Goins was 2-for-4 with two RBI during Pottsboro’s loss against Anna on Saturday.

Cy Shope was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice, Austin Cates was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Hayden Kent was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Jasek Hooker drove in two runs and scored and Coby Langford doubled for Pottsboro.

Rawley Hector was 3-for-3 with two tripled, two RBI and scored four times, Jayden Rodgers was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Jaden Adams singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored for Anna.