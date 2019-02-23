SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran outscored the Austin College women’s basketball team 25-10 in the fourth quarter, to come from behind and top the ‘Roos, 72-68, in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals on Saturday.

Kacie West came off the bench to score 24 points, knocking down six three-pointers, and Bryce Frank finished her career with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Ann Savage and Addison Walling each scored nine for the ‘Roos (20-6), who were just 3-of-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Dominique Campos led Texas Lutheran with 23 points and Tara Molina scored 19 in overcoming a 58-47 deficit at the end of the third quarter.