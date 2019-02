ABILENE — Tex Monk scored eight points during Texoma Christian’s 49-34 loss against Midland Classical in a TAPPS Class 3A region final at Abilene Christian High School on Friday night.

Weston Chaddick added seven points, Thomas Barnett and Mathias Coleman each chipped in six points and Caleb Roberts contributed five points for Texoma Christian (15-13).

Midland Classical (27-5) advances to the state tournament later this week in Waco.