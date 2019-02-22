DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Katie Webb has earned first-team Google Cloud Academic All-District 7 for her work on and off the court.

The Melissa standout is a graduate student in the classroom working towards her master’s in business administration and was one of two graduate school student-athletes to make first team.

On the court she was leading the conference in scoring before suffering an injury and was at the time the only player to be ranked in the top five in both scoring and rebounding.

She averaged 20.5 points and hauled in 7.4 rebounds while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and ranked in the top 10 in the league in assists.

Webb will now advance to the Academic All-America voting process.