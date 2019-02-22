Savage Named First Team Academic All-District

Austin College women’s basketball player Ann Savage has been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team, selected by CoSIDA and recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Savage, a senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of just four players selected for NCAA Division III District 8, which includes schools from 21 states and Canada. She finished the regular season as the national leader in assist-to-turnover ratio and was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week once in addition to boasting a 3.96 grade point average in mathematics.

Savage has been selected to the SCAC Academic Honor Roll each year of her career, in addition to receiving the SCAC Character & Community Award as a junior and being named All-Conference. As a first-team All-District selection, Savage is now eligible for Academic All-America honors.