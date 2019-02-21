The momentum was on Whitesboro’s side late in the third quarter and the Bearcats had whittled a 15-point lead down seven. It was the closest they had been since early in the second quarter and were gearing up for a close finish against the Edgewood Bulldogs.

But in a frenzied finish to the quarter, Brayden Allen used a pump-fake to hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, sucking the momentum out of the Bearcats as it pushed the lead back to double-digits and set the stage for an early fourth-quarter run that led Edgewood to a 63-47 victory over Whitesboro in a Class 3A Region II area round game at Denison on Thursday night.

“It did a little bit. That’s human nature,” Whitesboro head coach Toby Sluder said. “Big play for them. They’re very good. We knew that going in. They might take the whole thing.”

Edgewood (29-2) will face either Pilot Point or Life Oak Cliff in the region quarterfinals next week.

Montana Morgan had 17 points and Tryston Gaines chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds for Whitesboro (23-9), which didn’t have another player score more than five points.

The Bearcats were just 5-of-18 at the free-throw line while the Bulldogs went 22-of-29, including 13-of-16 in the fourth-quarter, to seal the win. Whitesboro won its first playoff game in three years as part of a district championship-winning season.

“We had to have a good shooting game,” Sluder said. “We fought and battled. Building back up from a couple years ago, and we have four guys coming back. Great group of kids.”

Sean Joyce had 19 points, Allen added 14 points and Brodie Prather and Cooper Hill each finished with 10 points for Edgewood, which was the region runner-up a season ago and has eight seniors on this year’s roster.

After Allen’s buzzer-beater, the Bulldogs started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run. By the middle of the frame the Bearcats were down 50-32 and then responded with a 7-0 run of their own behind buckets from Joey Gullett and Gaines and a free throw from Morgan.

Whitesboro trimmed the deficit to 11 with 2:19 remaining before Edgewood made its final run, this time of nine straight points, on the way to the third round.

The Bearcats’ defense gave hope to the comeback with its third-quarter effort. Edgewood made just one shot in the first three minutes and when the Bulldogs were up 39-24 in the middle of the stanza, Morgan and Cade Acker hit back-to-back three-pointers. Gaines scored on a drive and the margin was seven. Whitesboro was unable to get any closer.

Edgewood took a 33-21 lead into the locker room thanks to an aggressive full-court press and Whitesboro’s struggles at the free-throw line. The Bearcats went one-of-nine at the line through two quarters while the Bulldogs made nine-of-13 attempts in building the double-digit advantage.

A nearly three-minute drought didn’t cost Whitesboro as severely as it could have. Gaines scored underneath for an eight-point margin and then Edgewood got a three-pointer from Allen and back-to-back buckets by Joyce for a 25-10 advantage.

The lead swelled to 16 moments later on a three-pointer from Prather but Gaines and Acker were able to trim that down 12 points going into the break.

Joyce had 12 points in the first half while Prather added eight points to pace Edgewood. Gaines totaled nine points, all in the second quarter, while Morgan went into the locker room with eight points.

Edgewood opened the game on a 7-0 run over the first three-plus minutes before Morgan hit a three-pointer from the left corner to get Whitesboro on the board in the middle of the first quarter.

Joyce responded with a three-pointer, which was answered by Morgan connecting from behind the arc at the top of the key.

Jake McCorkle followed with a putback and the Bearcats pulled within two points with 1:57 remaining in the frame.

But the Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 6-0 spurt capped by Hill’s jumper in the lane with a second on the clock for a 16-8 advantage.