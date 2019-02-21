Blake Rambusch was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as Grayson College beat Northeast Texas College, 11-5, to sweep a non-conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field on Thursday.

Braydon Webb was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored, Wade Elliott was 2-for-3 with two walks, drove in a run and scored three times, Josh Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and scored twice and Brandon Talley homered for the Vikings (7-4), who have won five straight.

Grayson started the day with a 4-0 victory as Braden Carmichael went the distance with a two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking two in seven innings. Webb homered, Kade Self was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Jarrett Gonzales was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored, Talley walked twice and scored and Hayden Houser drove in a run for the Vikings.